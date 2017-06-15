Safe spaces for gay men, heart surgeries for 700 poor people: Top 5 stories from Mumbai

While one Mumbai doctor started an initiative known as ‘Mumbai Seenagers’, aimed at helping gay men older than 55 connect, another started a fundraiser to help 700 underprivileged people get life-saving cardiac surgeries.

While Mumbai commuters will be able to travel from Worli to Versova faster after the proposed extension to the sea link is completed in three years, they have also been dodging the police’s e-challans — only 50,000 of the 8 lakh motorists paid fines since January this year.

1. Pack your bags, head to Lonavla, Maharashtra govt is developing it as an international tourist spot

To attract foreign tourists, the Maharashtra government plans to develop Lonavla as a holiday destination. It is in the process of working out a plan, under which tourism infrastructure will be developed at the hill stations in the Sahyadri ranges.

2. Mumbai doctor starts Ramzan fundraiser to help 700 poor people undergo life-saving heart surgery

Meet the Mumbai cardiac surgeon with a big heart. Dr Zainul Hamdulay, director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at Global Hospitals in Parel, is attempting to raise Rs3.37 crore during the month of Ramzan, so he can facilitate heart surgeries for underprivileged people who cannot afford them.

3. Mumbai commute to get faster: Work on city’s second sea link will start by November

In just three years, you may be able to zip from Worli to Versova via the Versova-Bandra sea link (VBSL), an extension of the 5.6-km Bandra-Worli sea link.

4. ‘Mumbai Seenagers’ initiative gives elderly gay men safe space to connect over cups of chai

Elderly gay men in Mumbai will soon have a platform to connect over a cup of chai. An initiative called ‘Mumbai Seenagers’, started by a Mumbai doctor and LGBT rights activist, is meant to help gay men older than 55 socialise with each other.

5. Mumbai traffic police’s E-challan scheme faces road block, only 50k of 8 lakh motorists pay fine

The Mumbai traffic police’s ambitious SMS challan scheme seems to have hit a major road block with just 50,000 out of the 8 lakh motorists having paid the fine since January this year.