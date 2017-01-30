Saffron allies’ split may bring Congress, NCP closer

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena snapping ties for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party are keen to form an alliance. A tie-up is likely to be formed for about eight district councils and half the municipal corporations for which polls will be held on February 16 and February 21.

Leaders from both parties were keen to join hands, keeping in mind that the Congress and NCP will be stronger if the division of the secular votes is averted.

Though the parties have told their local units to take a call on the alliance, any developments are being closely monitored by the state-level leadership. “We are in the last leg of alliance talks in most of the districts. We will make an announcement soon,” said Ashok Chavan, state Congress president.

The parties are likely to tie up for the district council elections in Beed, Latur, Hingoli and Jalana and have agreed to form an alliance for civic body elections in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Thane and Akola.

The parties are trying to reach a consensus for the Osmanabad district council elections.

The NCP, which took a major hit in the municipal council elections late last year, was proactive in teaming up with the Congress this time.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar clarified that the party would not bail out the BJP just so the party could remain in power at the state.

In Mumbai, the two parties are unlikely to forge an alliance as the NCP has already announced three lists comprising 101 candidates. “Nirupam’s arrogance is to blame for the parties’ split in Mumbai,” said Sunil Tatkare, state NCP chief.

