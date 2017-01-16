Sakinaka model rape case: Trial starts, witness identifies 5 accused cops

The security supervisor of a hotel in Oshiwara where a model was allegedly raped in 2015, identified five of the accused in the Sakinaka model rape case that finally begun on Monday.

“The security supervisor has identified five accused in the court which include assistant police inspector (API) Sunil Khatpe of Shakinaka police station, API Suresh Suryavanshi of Sakinaka police station, Tanveer Hashmi, Ibrahim Khan and businessman Sikandar Mirza who had come to the hotel on the day of the incident,” said special public prosecutor Vidhya Kasle.

The supervisor told the court that the accused were present at the hotel and had instructed him to allow the model to enter the hotel. He has been asked to present the register and the other records to the court.

The prosecution had alleged that the accused had laid a trap for the model in the hotel and they had booked the room using Mirza’s credit card. As per the prosecution’s case, on April 3, 2015 a model was allegedly molested and raped by Sakinaka police officials. The case was investigated by the crime branch and it led to the arrest of eight people including three police personnel from Sakinaka police station.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor, she was called by two people, claiming to be film producers to sign her for a movie, at a hotel in Oshiwara. However, later she realised that something was not right and called her friend. When they were moving out of the hotel, the survivor alleged that the policemen along with other persons claiming to be police officials kidnapped them. In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the police officials took away her belongings, and took her friend to another room while she was taken to a chowkie where Khatpe allegedly raped her. The officers of the Sakinaka police station later booked the girl for practising prostitution and fined her.

