Sangharsh Yatra: Waive loan before farmers lose patience, say Maharashtra opposition leaders

Opposition parties hit out at the state government’s decision to study Uttar Pradesh’s model of loan waiver for farmers and demanded the waiver in the state immediately.

The leaders called the state government’s stance a farce at rallies in Jalgaon and Dhule on Saturday. Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that the government should announce the waiver before the farmers’ anger reaches the tipping point.

“Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister announced a loan waiver within 16 days of assuming power but it has not helped the debt-ridden farmers in the past three years. The government should not test their patience,” said Patil. “The time has come to announce the waiver. Studying other models is just a waste of time.”

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said that the BJP-led govenrment was working in the interest of a handful of industrialists and would do nothing for the farmers. “In the past few days, tur has stopped coming into the state because of the shortage of the gunny sacks. What else can be expected from a government that does not have the capability to provide something as minor as sacks?”

Opposition parties started the second phase of the yatra from Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district on Saturday.

The four-day rally will cover six districts (Buldhana, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Dhule city and Nashik .

Following the UP government’s decision, opposition parties have been mounting pressure on the Fadnavis government to waive the Rs30,500-crore on farmers in Maharashtra.

