Sanpada bank heist: How can you protect your gold, jewels from robbers? Mumbai cops tell you

After 30 lockers in Bank of Baroda’s Sanpada branch were looted, the Navi Mumbai police have launched a drive to sensitise residents, bank employees and jewellers about safety measures they should take to ensure the safety of their property.

The police have started meeting officials of different banks to understand their security systems. Rajendra Mane, deputy commissioner of police (zone II), said, “We had launched a drive to sensitise bank officials and jewellers around two years ago. Now, after this incident at Sanpada, we have relaunched the drive.”

The cops have asked bank officials to install proper lighting around their offices and said professional security officials with licensed firearms are a must. Similarly, jewellers and housing societies have also been asked to install CCTV cameras in and around their premises.

“If possible the banks should also install sirens on their premises. It will raise an alarm if someone tries to break in,” said another police officer.

Safety of lockers and rooms used for keeping cash in banks is however, still a big question. Mane said, “The’ police cannot interfere in the internal security system of banks. Different banks may have different policies for that.”

Sunil R Udupa, chairman and managing director, Securens Systems Pvt. Ltd, which is mainly into e-surveillance products, said, “For such high-risk areas, there should be hi-tech surveillance solutions. We strongly recommended seismic sensors and PIR solutions for such zones. The most crucial surveillance measure is the seismic sensor which can detect any security breach either by any minute audio, touch, vibration or hammering.”