Sanpada bank heist: Ninth accused traced to Allahabad, arrested

The police arrested one more person in connection with the Sanpada bank heist on Wednesday, taking the total number of arrests to nine so far.

“The accused we arrested earlier gave us information while they were being interrogated. Based on that, we arrested a man from Allahabad,” said Suraj Padvi, senior inspector, Sanpada police station.

The accused was produced in court on Friday and remanded in police custody.

Padvi said the police have recovered 2.5kg gold from the accused so far. “Our teams are still travelling across the country in search of the other accused. Four to five more accused are yet to be arrested,” he said.

Four days ago, police arrested a man from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said the police are interrogating some jewellers from Nashik, suspecting their involvement in the case. However, none have been arrested so far.

Thieves looted 30 lockers of the Bank of Baroda’s Sanpada branch between November 10 and 12 by digging a 30-foot-long tunnel from a nearby shop.

Police said valuables worth Rs3.19 crore were stolen.