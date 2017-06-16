Satisfied by verdict, says Rakesh Maria, who headed Mumbai blasts probe

Retired IPS officer Rakesh Maria, who headed the probe into the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, welcomed the conviction of six people, including mastermind Mustafa Dossa and gangster Abu Salem.

While Dossa was convicted on charges of conspiracy and murder, Salem was found guilty of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai ahead of the blasts.

“People who hatched the conspiracy with Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai got convicted. I am satisfied by the judgement,” said Maria.

“Dossa and Salem were involved in planning, conspiracy and financing of the Mumbai blasts,” he added.

He added that the investigation that his team conducted was accepted by the judiciary. “This shows that our investigation was right,” he said.

Maria credited the Mumbai police team, saying they did “a massive amount of work, day and night”.

A series of 13 blasts ripped through various locations of India’s financial capital on March 12, 1993, and the suburbs killing 257 people and injuring around 700.

The prime locations targeted included the Air India building, Bombay Stock Exchange, Zaveri Bazar, 5-star hotels, Hotel Sea Rock and Hotel Juhu Centaur.