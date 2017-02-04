SC stays civic body’s order to shut down Fortis Hiranandani

Officials from Fortis Hiranandani Hospital said they obtained a status quo order from the Supreme Court against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) order demanding that the hospital be shut. NMMC officials said they will present their case to the Supreme Court during the February 27 hearing.

Hiranandani Healthcare Private Ltd (HHPL) is a fully-owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare Limited. The public-private partnership agreement for a 150 bed-hospital was signed in January 2006 between NMMC and Hiranandani hospital at Vashi. The hospital was later called Fortis Hiranandani after a change in ownership.

In November last year, the NMMC issued a show-cause notice to HHPL, asking it why it should not terminate the agreement after alleged breaches. It also issued a show-cause notice to the hospital, seeking to take back the premises.

On January 18, the NMMC issued an order cancelling all agreements with HHPL. It asked it to vacate the hospital and transfer possession of it to the civic body within a month.It also ordered the hospital not to admit new patients.

Following the order, the hospital approached the Supreme Court for relief.

A statement issued by the hospital on Friday states, “In response to HHPL’s special leave petition and writ petition, following an NMMC order by dated January 18, the Supreme Court of India has granted HPPL ‘status quo’. Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, remains operational. We continue to stand by our patients as strong, supportive and compassionate caregivers.”

“We strictly adhere to all medical and ethical codes of conduct, while complying with regulatory requirements in spirit as well as conduct. We continue to abide by our legal obligations and deny any non-compliance,” it reads.

“We will submit details of the all the HHPL’s violations at the next hearing,” said Ramesh Chavan, NMMC additional municipal commissioner.

“The status quo is as of today and hence according to our order, the hospital is not permitted to admit new patients. Whether the hospital will hand over its premises to us depends on the court’s order in future,” said Tukaram Mundhe, municipal commissioner.