School expelled me after I filed rape complaint, says Latur teen

A 15-year-old girl from Latur, who had alleged that an Army jawan raped her under the pretext of marriage, claimed she was expelled from school after filing a complaint. The teenager said she initially fought to get the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the local police station in April this year.

The girl alleged the jawan raped her during a visit to her village. “He kept physical relations with me under the pretext of marriage,” she told news agency ANI. According to the teenager, the school expelled her after the police went to them to enquire about the rape complaint. The school then allegedly called her brother and told him about their decision. “I want to study further and I have not been going to school since it resumed in June,” she said.

District collector of Latur G Shreekanth ordered a probe to verify the allegations levelled by the family. “A school-leaving certificate was given on the basis of a request made by her brother, who studies in Class 12. I have called the principal and family members for a meeting on Tuesday. If the leaving certificate was issued without application of mind, action will be taken,” he said.

The girl’s family also alleged harassment from the police. “A police officer demanded a bribe of Rs50,000 from us to get the FIR registered. The girl told him her family earns a living by cutting sugarcane and is not in a position to pay the sum,” her uncle told media.

Refusing to relent, the family approached the police superintendent, after which a medical examination was conducted and a case was registered against the jawan. The family alleged the police undertook a spot panchnama in the case only once and there has been no progress in the rape case ever since.

Authorities have ordered an inquiry to investigate the expulsion allegations. Action may be initiated after a detailed probe. Despite repeated attempts, Latur superintendent of police Dr Shivaji Rathod was unavailable for a comment. The statement of the school authorities is likely to be recorded.

NM Shaikh, education officer from Latur district, said no complaint had been registered with him yet about the school expelling the student.