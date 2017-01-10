Schools in Maharashtra to observe electrical safety week

The Maharashtra school education department has asked schools to take part in ‘electrical safety week’ from January 11 to 17. Students will pledge to handle electronic gadgets with care and create awareness among their parents.

A circular recently issued by the department states that the industries, energy and labour department is observing the safety week. “Today's student is the future of the country. Things that students learn in school also reach their parents and friends. Keeping this in mind, we have asked schools of all managements to celebrate the electrical safety week," said Suvarna Kharat, under-secretary of the department.

Students from classes 7 to 12 will have to read out a pledge during the morning assembly. The pledge states that students will take appropriate precautions such as switching off mobile chargers as soon as the battery is full, not touching appliances with wet hands, discourage people from using electric poles as a clothesline and not touch live wires.

Competitions for drawing, essay and writing on power safety will be conducted by schools. “Students must also be educated on saving electricity, turning off fans and lights while leaving the class and at home,” said Prashant Redij, principal, Hilda Castelino School, Kandivli.

Teachers say no to selfies

Teachers across the state have refused to take ‘selfies’ to curb drop-outs, unless education department provides WiFi in schools or smartphones with data pack to them. This initiative was scheduled to begin on Monday, after it was delayed last week as the software to upload the photos wasn’t ready. Many teachers, who tried to follow it, were unable to upload the pictures because of poor internet connectivity in schools.

