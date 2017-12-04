Security officer plants ISIS threat note to ensure more police presence at Mumbai airport, held

When Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) security officer Akshay Gaikar, 24, told Sahar police he had found a threatening letter from ISIS in a toilet at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport last week, they swung into action immediately. On Sunday, they found that it was Gaikar himself who had planted the note and arrested him.

Sahar police said Gaikar is a resident of Bhandup (East). He was hired through a private security agency. He got the idea for his plan after he saw a video of someone pulling the same stunt.

An airport official, who did not wish to be identified, told HT that Gaikar had issues with his seniors.

“He wanted to ensure an increased police presence at the airport and so planted the note,” the official added.

On Wednesday evening, he used gum to stick the threatening note on the toilet seat. The note, written in marker, said ISIS would attack the airport anytime on January 26, 2018.

After leaving the note, Gaikar alerted officials and so was thus made the complainant in the police’s case.

A short while later, security forces visited the spot. The cargo was cleared and a Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad searched the airport, but did not find anything suspicious.

Police examined CCTV camera footage and saw Gaikar leaving the security control room with a marker and a piece of paper. He was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody. His bail application will be heard on Monday. He will spend the night in Arthur road jail, said officials.

Police registered a case against him under section 506 (2) for criminal intimidation and 505 (b) (statements conducing to public mischief with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code.