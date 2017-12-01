Selfies at weddings in Mumbai? Beware, gang with 10-year-olds is waiting to lift your purse

Excited about taking a selfie in the special outfit that you’ve got for your best friend’s wedding this season? Make sure someone is guarding your belongings while you take the perfect click.

Reason: three marriage halls in Dadar have seen thefts worth lakhs last week. What’s worse? In two cases, those lifting the bags were two 10-year-old kids. Taking note of these incidents, the police have asked 57 marriage halls in Dadar to ask their guests to be careful, especially when they are busy taking selfies or photographs.

According to the police, on November 24, the two children stole envelopes and jewellery worth Rs4.86 lakh kept in purses of the guests at Suryavanshiya Kshatriya Hall on Veer Savarkar Marg. Two days later, a theft was reported at Mhatre Hall. On November 29, the kids stole envelopes with Rs2 lakh in cash from BlueSea hall at Worli, said police. They have now circulated the picture of those kids.

“In the Worli incident, a bag containing cash was kept near the groom’s chair. His friend Avesh Aslam Durbar was holding it. The minute he got on to the stage to take a photo with the newly-weds, it was stolen,” said Gajanan Desurkar, senior inspector of Worli police station.

The police claimed the children have been trained to pick up unattended bags. “The gang is from Madhya Pradesh. They stay in lodges around Dadar and send the kids to the halls in the area. The children hand over the booty to the gang members who exit the hall immediately. If they get caught, they say they made a mistake,” said an officer from the Dadar police station.

The police are now checking CCTV cameras of other marriage halls to check if such thefts took place there.

Family gives away daughter, loses valuables too

The emotional moment of sending off their daughter turned into a hassle for a family in Kandivli on Thursday, when they realised their valuables worth Rs2.8 lakh were stolen.

According to police, the theft took place when the family of Rajesh Koradiya, 57, stepped out of Balaji Party Hall in Mahavir Nagar for their daughter’s farewell (bidaai). The accused stole two gold bangles worth Rs1.8 lakh, diamond-studded gold earrings worth Rs30,000 and Rs70,000 in cash, said police.

“We have registered a case of theft. We are investigating the matter, but no arrests have been made,” said Pramod Dhavare, senior inspector, Charkop police station.

The police are going through the CCTV footage of the hall to make a list of suspects. Officials are also questioning the staff, including decoration and catering service providers.