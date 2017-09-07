Sena on Lankesh murder: Are forces working to silence those who don’t agree with ideology?

The Shiv Sena on Thursday condemned Bangalore-based journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder, calling it the extreme of being inhuman, and questioned if there are forces invisibly working behind iron walls to permanently silence people who do not belong to their ideology.

In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena said the party may not agree to the thoughts and ideology of Gauri Lankesh, but the country’s goons and underworld dons too never killed a woman.

The editorial said the leaders of the ruling party seem to be bowing down to such ideology of silencing dissent.

The editorial said, “Are there forces working invisibly behind iron walls to permanently silence those who do not agree with their ideology? Prime Minister Modi has himself expressed concern on the aggression of gaurakshaks. There is a major debate and violence over who should eat what in this country.”

It said people like the Jain monk who advocated voting for the BJP to create a meat-free society during the recent Mira Bhayandar polls support this kind of violence and leaders of the ruling party bow down to such people.

The Sena said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the post of the country’s defence minister to a woman and gave the shield of law to Muslim women from triple talaq. But Gauri Lankesh fell on the road.”

The party added, it is inhuman and a blot on the country to kill someone simply because they did not agree with her writing.

“In the newly expanded Union cabinet, a minister immediately after swearing in supported eating of beef. No monk spoke against him or no gaurakshak acted aggressively, but on Bangalore’s streets Gauri Lankesh fell in a pool of blood,” the Shiv Sena said.