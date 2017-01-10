Senior citizen assaulted, robbed in Nagpada

A 60-year-old, popularly known as ‘gold woman’ by locals, was attacked and robbed by an unidentified assailant in Kamatipura around 8pm on Sunday.

The Nagpada police said the victim, Maya Lama, was on her way home when the accused attacked her with a hammer and stole her jewellery.

“The senior citizen, in her statement, said the accused hit her on the head with a hammer. He then hit her on her back. Lama fell owing to the impact of the assault. The accused then fled with her bangles, necklaces and earrings,” said an officer from the Nagpada police station.

Locals took Lama to a nearby hospital, where the police were informed of the incident. They then registered a case of assault and robbery based on Lama’s complaint.

The police are in the process of scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the area. They have also requested informants to help them find leads.

“ We registered a case based on the senior citizen’s complaint and are now verifying the case. We have checked the CCTV camera footage but could not clearly determine whether she was assaulted,” added the officer.

Past cases

June 2016: Manjulaben Vora, 77, was killed by an unidentified man. The police are still trying to track down the accused. They have not been able to determine the motive behind the murder.

May 2016: Ashok Bhatia, a 73-year-old cloth merchant was waiting at the bus stop near Dadar TT, when a taxi arrived with two men inside. Claiming to be Chhota Rajan’s henchmen, the two forced Bhatia inside the taxi at gunpoint. They assaulted him, stole all his money, and then dropped him off on the road near Mulund check naka at LBS Marg.

March 2016: A Ghatkopar-based 93-year-old Jeshanmal Kewaramani was assaulted to death by a contract labourer. Police said Kewaramani refused to lend the labourer, Ajay Jaiswal, money owing to which, the two had fought. Jaiswal was later arrested.

Read

In Mumbai: College student corners chain snatcher in Sion

Senior citizen murdered at Kalyan chawl