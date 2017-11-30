 Senior citizen in Mumbai duped of ₹50,000 by three men who offer her fake medical treatment | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Senior citizen in Mumbai duped of ₹50,000 by three men who offer her fake medical treatment

The trio treated the 62-year-old woman from Andheri (west) for two days after she paid them the sum, and then disappeared

mumbai Updated: Nov 30, 2017 14:58 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Three men cheated a 62-year-old woman of Rs 50,000 by promising to cure her of joint pain in her legs.
A 62-year-old woman from Andheri was cheated of Rs 50,000 by three men who claimed they would be able to treat and cure her of the severe joint pain in her legs.

The DN Nagar police, who have registered the case, said that Neela Patel met the trio through a family friend with whom she had discussed her leg problem. The trio suggested that she undergo their treatment, which would cure her, and told her that it would cost Rs 50,000. After giving them the money, they treated her for two days, on November 14 and 16, and then disappeared.

