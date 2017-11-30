Senior citizen in Mumbai duped of ₹50,000 by three men who offer her fake medical treatment

A 62-year-old woman from Andheri was cheated of Rs 50,000 by three men who claimed they would be able to treat and cure her of the severe joint pain in her legs.

The DN Nagar police, who have registered the case, said that Neela Patel met the trio through a family friend with whom she had discussed her leg problem. The trio suggested that she undergo their treatment, which would cure her, and told her that it would cost Rs 50,000. After giving them the money, they treated her for two days, on November 14 and 16, and then disappeared.