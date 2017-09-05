Senior citizen killed in hit-and-run in Mumbai

A 64-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Vile Parle (East) on Sunday morning. While passers-by said it was an autorickshaw that hit him, police have not found any CCTV from the accident site to confirm their claims.

Danesh Vadva, a former businessman, was rushed to a hospital by passers-by, but he succumbed to the grievous head injuries he had suffered during treatment on Sunday.

According to the Vile Parle police, the incident took place at around 11.30 am at Shahaji Raje road near Alpha junior college in Vile Parle (East). Vadva used to live nearby in a housing society and his son Hemant told HT, “My father was returning home after dropping clothes off for ironing. We were told some autorickshaw hit him and fled. The public rushed him to a hospital and informed us.”

When asked if police action has been satisfactory, Hemant said, “We don’t care. Even if they catch the accused it doesn’t matter. It won’t bring him back.”

Vadva was rushed to a hospital nearby but since it did not have the necessary facilities, his family took him to Nanavati hospital, where he was declared dead while receiving treatment. He had suffered grievous head injuries.

The Vile Parle police had registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing grievous injuries on Monday and changed it to causing death due to negligence under section 304 A of the Indian Penal code (IPC) later.

A police official from the Vile Parle police station said, “We checked for CCTV cameras in the area but have not found any till now. But we are recording statements of people who saw the accident. They may help us with registration number of the rickshaw. Till now we have no leads.”