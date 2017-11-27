Senior citizen poses as ticket checker, assaults railway cop on being caught in Mumbai

The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) recently arrested a 69-year-old for allegedly posing as travel ticket examiner (TTE) to cough up money from unsuspecting ticketless commuters.

According to Mumbai Central GRP, around 9.30pm on Saturday an alert commuter noticed that Ramniranjan Chomal, 69, was checking rail tickets and passes of commuters. He informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer in the vicinity about it. Chomal refused to show his ID card to the RPF officer. When the officer asked him to come with him to the RPF chowky, Chomal started to abuse him and threatened to “strip him of the stars on his uniform” and assaulted him.

Chomal, a Borivli resident, was then arrested.

An FIR has been registered against him under section 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police officer said, “Till now, we have not got any information of his criminal record.”

Chomal was sent to judicial custody on Sunday. He was granted bail on Monday.