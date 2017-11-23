Senior citizen stabs two men in Mumbai court after it acquits them of assaulting him

A 68-year-old man stabbed two men in a Bhoiwada courtroom in central Mumbai on Wednesday after they were acquitted of assaulting him in 2009.

The police arrested Harish Chandra Shirkar after he attacked the men with a knife he was carrying with him.

According to witnesses and the police, the incident took place in courtroom number 2 around 1pm on Wednesday, when the two men, who were accused of assaulting Harish, were waiting outside the witness box after being acquitted. The injured include Mahesh Vasudev Mahaprodkar, 41, and Mangesh Bhimrav Kadvadkar, 47. There was a third man who was acquitted in the case — Harish’s brother, Devdutt — who managed to escape the attack.

The police said Harish approached the three men from behind, allegedly removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed two of them. Devdutt ran away as soon as he saw his brother, the police said. Witnesses alerted the police, who caught Harish, while Mangesh and Nandesh were rushed to hospital. “We have arrested Harish for assault with a weapon,” said Akhilesh Singh, DCP, (zone III).