Services in Mumbai’s private hospitals largely unaffected by doctors’ 12-hour strike

The 12-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday has not disrupted patient care at private hospitals across the city.

While at some hospitals doctors attended only to patients who had made prior appointments, at many other hospitals, only a few doctors stayed away from the out patient departments (OPDs).

At all hospitals, emergency services were completely unaffected.

Of the 40,000 member doctors of the IMA, Maharashtra, 14,000 members from Mumbai were expected to not attend OPDs between 6am and 6pm on Tuesday.

The national body, which has around three lakh doctors as its members, called the agitation to protest against the allegedly “undemocratic and bureaucrat-ridden” National Medical Commission Bill.

The bill, slated to be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, will replace Indian Medical Council, a statutory body meant to establish uniform standards of medical education in India.

Dr Rajendra Patankar, chief operating officer at Nanavati hospital, said that some of their doctors did choose to remain absent from the OPDs. “While a few of the OPDs are running, others are shut because of the stir. But in any case, in-patient care is not affected at all; it’s running smoothly and all doctors are attending,” he said.

Some hospitals requested their doctors to attend to patients who could not be informed about the strike. “The decision to strike was finalised late on Monday night, so not all patients could be informed. So we asked doctors to attend to the patients who had prior appointments because they came to the hospital in the morning,” said N Santhanam, CEO of Breach Candy hospital.

“Some of our OPDs are shut and patients with prior appointments have been informed about the strike. But we are sending OPD patients with the slightest complication to the emergency ward so that they get the required treatment without delay,” said Huzaifa Shehabi, COO of Saifee hospital.

On their part,, many doctors informed patients with prior appointments about the strike. “We have asked the patients to come in after 6pm as the strike will end then. Moreover, most of us are available at the hospital if there are emergency cases. Mostly OPDs are non-emergency cases and follow-ups, so re-scheduling appointments does not affect patients much,” said Dr Pradip Shah from Fortis hospital.