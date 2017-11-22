Set your house in order before planning e-buses, opposition tells BEST chief

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena during the budget discussion, Congress leader Ravi Raja in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) asked committee chairperson Anil Kokil to focus on their problems before inaugurating new electric buses for the organisation.

Committee members from the Congress walked out of the discussion. “Starting new buses is good, but the chairperson should also focus on areas where they lag behind,” said Raja.

Raja said the minimum fare for buses should be reduced from Rs8 to Rs6 and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should grant Rs150 crore. “The hike in fares of buses for longer routes should not have been done. The organisation has not provided any new facility to commuters,” he said.

During the budget discussion, the committee members pointed out that the administration needs to look at safety of women travelling in BEST buses.

The final decision on the proposed budget will be taken on Monday, said Kokil.