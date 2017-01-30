Seven Nigerians arrested with MD and cocaine worth ₹4lakh in Mumbai

As a part of its special drive to trace the wanted and absconding accused in several drug peddling cases, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested seven Nigerians with Mephedrone (MD) and cocaine in commercial quantities in south Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The new deputy commissioner of police, ANC, Shivdeep Lande, had instructed the units to trace the wanted and absconding accused in peddling cases. Accordingly, a team led by inspector Santosh Bhalekar laid a trap and nabbed seven Nigerians while they were travelling near Reay road railway station.

About 100gm of MD and 40gm of cocaine, collectively worth nearly Rs 4lakh, were found in their possession. They were produced before a magistrate’s court and remanded to police custody for a day. A source said, about three of the seven Nigerians have a criminal record and were out on bail after being arrested in a drug peddling case before. The ANC is now investigating further to find out the source of the drugs.

A police officer said, “The Nigerians get cash bail and so they come out and get into selling drugs again. Also, as they live on rent and have no permanent address, it is difficult to trace them. Due to this, the list of absconding accused increases. We had requested the magistrate’s court for a surety bail so that it’s easier to trace them.”

They have been booked under sections 8 (c), 21, 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act and if convicted, may face an imprisonment of up to 20 years.

