Seven people get Rs34.65-lakh home loan with fake documents in Mumbai

The Santacruz police are investigating a cheating case where seven people allegedly conned Bombay Mercantile Bank to the tune of Rs34.65 lakh. The police registered the case after bank employee, Abuzar Rizvi, 53, lodged a complaint against seven people for fraud.

The accused allegedly forged documents to get a loan worth Rs34.65 lakh cleared for two flats in Malad. Senior inspector at Santacruz police station, Shantanu Pawar said, “The accused applied for a loan for two flats in Vijay Properties’ Pride Building a couple of months ago.” To find out how the loan was approved despite forged documents, the police are interrogating bank employees who were involved in the process.

The illegal nature of the documents was noticed at the Santacruz (West) branch of the bank, following which the bank officials alerted the Santacruz police station. The case was registered on Thursday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. The police have booked the loan applicant along with six others, including the middlemen involved in the forgery.

Bank officials at the Santacruz branch were not available for comment.