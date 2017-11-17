Shape of him: A quick guide to Ed Sheeran for newbies

Ed Sheeran - Live in Mumbai What: Music concert

When: November 19, 2017, 8 pm onwards

Where: Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex

Ed Sheeran is playing a gig in India this weekend. If you’re a fan, you’ve probably already pre-booked and can’t wait.

But what if you’re only vaguely familiar with the red-headed celebrity and are wondering what the fuss is about? Here’s our step by-step guide:

He’s not another internet sensation: Unlike Justin Beiber, Mumbai’s last big music act, Ed Sheeran shot to fame globally when he featured with Taylor Swift on her 2012 album Red, for the song Everything Has Changed and opened for her The Red Tour through 2013 and 2014 across USA, UK and Australia.

He’s been busy for longer than you think: Between 2004 and 2011, he released five extended play records and his first studio album, + (plus), which won him various awards in Britain.

He’s a little obsessed with maths: Sheeran’s albums have been titled +, x and ÷. His concert is part of the Divide tour, which will cover Thailand and UAE, apart from India, in November.

He looks kind of familiar:The redhead is no Archie from Netflix’s Riverdale. But you’ve seen him around. He’s that guy who did a singing cameo for Arya on the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Other acting stints include the Bridget Jones’ Baby film and The Bastard Executioner, the 2015 American TV show.

It’s going to be mushy: Sheeran’s music is mostly romantic kind. His songs are talk about love and longing, about heartbreak and the difficulties of coping with it, so try going with your partner or with other singles. We expect the mood to get even more romantic as the evening goes on. So you might, as Sheeran says, ‘miss the way someone makes you feel’. But who knows, maybe you’ll ‘find a love, for you’, too.

Don’t dress up: Ed Sheeran’s music has the comfort of an old T-shirt and your most comfy pair of shoes, so don’t pull out anything fancy. Take a cue from his own lyrics: even if you ‘you looked a mess...you look perfect tonight’. Just don’t be ‘barefoot on the grass’.

If you still prefer doing something else: Kygo, the DJ and house musician from Norway, will be performing in Mumbai on November 26. Wait a little and there is the NH7 Weekender in Pune. From December 8-10, over 50 artists will take the stage including Cigarettes After Sex, the American pop band will be performing for the first time in India and Vishal Bhardwaj, the Indian music producer who will be giving his first live performance.