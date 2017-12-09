Sheena Bora murder case: Driver made up story to frame Indrani, claim lawyers

Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer, Sudeep Pasbola, on Friday alleged that driver Shyamwar Rai had falsely created Sheena Bora’s murder story on the instructions of the police.

Pasbola, who has been cross -examining Rai since August, said he has falsely implicated Indrani.

He alleged that the call data records received have no mention of Rai’s tower location for 10 days before his arrest on August 20, 2015.

Pasbola asked Rai if he had gone missing or was confined during that period, before being officially reported as arrested.

Rai denied allegations made by Indrani’s lawyer.

After Pasbola, the lawyers of Sanjeev Khanna, the second accused, who is Indrani’s former husband, questioned Rai.

Khanna’s lawyers Niranjan Mundargi and Shreyansh Mithare claimed that as per records, Rai had last renewed his license in 2014 and it reflected the address of INX media.

They said that since Rai had answered in the affirmative on being asked whether his association with INX media ended in 2012, he had misused the company address to renew his driving license in 2014.

Khanna’s lawyers will continue to cross-examine Rai on Monday.