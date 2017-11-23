Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s allegation point at a sinister plot, says Peter Mukerjea

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea on Thursday told the court his wife Indrani’s allegation that he may have been involved in the disappearance of Sheena Bora was not true. He also termed it as “a sinister plot” and claimed that Indrani was trying to play the victim card.

The couple, booked in the Sheena Bora murder case, has been engaged in a war of words and has levelled allegations and counter allegations against each other.

In an attempt to pass the buck on Peter, Indrani, had on November 15, moved an application seeking Peter’s call data records (CDR) alleging that “her husband Peter and driver Shyamwar Rai had abducted her daughter Sheena, and made her untraceable”.

Indrani sought Peter’s CDR between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2012 and January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015.

In her plea, Indrani alleged, “I have strong reasons to believe that Peter, with the assistance of other people, including accused-turned-approver Shyamwar Rai may have conspired and abducted my daughter Sheena Bora in 2012 and made her untraceable and subsequently destroyed evidence.”

Peter on Thursday filed a reply to Indrani’s plea and alleged that the application was filed with an ulterior motive to malign his reputation. “The said conduct of Indrani is highly condemnable, contemptuous and is clearly an attempt to cause interference in the administration of justice.” Peter further alleged that Indrani with the said application has tried to ply a victim card.

However, on his involvement and demand for CDR, Peter said he has left it on the discretion of the court.

Meanwhile, the CBI also filed a reply on Indrani’s plea on Friday. The investigative agency claimed that the application has been filed by Indrani with malafide intentions to divert the attention and concentration of approver Rai. The CBI also said the data can be retrieved within a year and the records of a period beyond that, will have to be pulled out of the archive. The agency said data retrieved from archives would not be as accurate.

The CBI has also asked the court to take appropriate decision on the plea.