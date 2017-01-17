Sheena Bora murder: CBI court set to frame charges against Indrani, Peter Mukerjea

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court is likely to frame charges on Tuesday against former media tycoons Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, and Indrani’s first husband Sanjeev Khanna, for allegedly conspiring, killing and disposing the body of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Tuesday.

They are also accused of trying to murder Indrani’s son Mekhail Bora. Earlier, Peter’s lawyer Mihir Gheewala had challenged the charges invoked by the CBI and contended that they were not applicable on him. “There is no evidence or material to show Peter’s involvement for the charges of attempt to murder, cheating and forgery,” Gheewala had contended.

Gheewala had also argued that unless there was evidence to show Peter’s proper involvement in the crime, he could not be charged with forgery or cheating or attempt to murder of Mekhail.

Referring to the charge sheet filed by the CBI, Gheewala had contended that “the agency has tried to colour the case by adding several emails and messages. The agency, by referring to some paragraphs and lines, tried to interpret and draw an inference about the involvement of Peter.’

Khanna’s lawyer Niranjan Mundargi too had contested some of the charges levelled by the prosecution. He contended, “As far as instances of forgery or cheating is concerned, Khanna has no role to play. Those charges cannot be applied.”

After the conclusion of the arguments by Mundargi, special CBI judge HS Mahajan reserved the order on charges for January 17.

The case had come to light when on August 21, 2015, when the Khar police arrested Shyamvar Rai, Indrani’s driver for illegal possession of a weapon. He led them to the spot where the body of Sheena Bora, then believed to be Indrani’s sister, was burnt in Raigad

Later, on August 25, a murder case registered at the Khar police station under IPC sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), 201 (tampering with evidence or giving false information to save offender), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention). Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai were named in the FIR.

On August 28, 2015, Khanna was arrested from Kolkata. A controversial turn of events had seen then Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria being shunted out of office with a promotion, and later on September 18, 2015, the case was handed over to the central agency. On November 19, 2015, media baron and former Star TV CEO Peter Mukerjea was arrested. Later, Indrani’s driver Rai volunteered to be a prosecution witness and was turned approver. None of the accused in the case has received bail.

