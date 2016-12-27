 Sheena Bora murder: Indrani out of jail, performs father’s last rites | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Sheena Bora murder: Indrani out of jail, performs father’s last rites

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2016 12:18 IST
Charul Shah and Sagar Rajput
Charul Shah and Sagar Rajput
Hindustan Times
Indrani Mukerjea performs final rites on her father at Brahman Seva Samiti hall in Mulund on Tuesday. (Praful Gangurde )

Following directives issued by the special CBI court, Indrani Mukerjea, prime accuse in the Sheena Bora murder case, was out of jail for one day to perform last rites on her father who died on December 16 in Guwahati.

Superintendent of Byculla women’s jail Chandramani Indulkar confirmed that Indrani was taken out of jail at 7.30am on Tuesday. The rituals were performed in police presence at Brahman Seva Samiti hall in Mulund.

The court allowed Indrani to perform the rituals from morning till evening and allowed to choose a place of her choice for the same. The court , however, restrained her from speaking to media or any other person. It has also laid down a condition that she would not engage in any activities that would hamper the case.

