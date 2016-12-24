Sheena Bora murder: Indrani’s lawyer says she did not attempt to kill Mekhail

Indrani did not attempt to murder Mekhail, her son from an earlier marriage, and so attempt to murder charges were not applicable to her, her lawyer Sudeep Pasbola argued on Friday.

Pasbola contested charges of cheating, forgery and attempt to murder that were invoked by the prosecution against Indrani in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. Pasbola said that they could not seek discharge from all charges but some of them were not applicable.

Referring to the charges of attempt to murder, Pasbola argued, “If a person suffers from an apprehension that he will be killed, that does not amount to attempt to murder, It requires some act. I offer a drink to somebody and they fear that I am trying to kill them — that does not be called an attempt to murder. As far as poison is concerned, evidence from its procurement to its administration and on to its continued possession needs to be proved,”

On the charges of forgery, Pasbola contended that the person who forged the documents has to be charged too. “The charge of forgery was slapped, solely based on Kajal Sharma’s statement. The person who has actually forged the letter is not an accused. There is not a whisper of evidence in the charge sheet. If it is abetment or conspiracy, then Kajal Sharma should also be made a party,” he said.

Pasbola concluded his arguments on Friday. The court would now hear the arguments from the other defense lawyers in the first week of January.

Indrani Mukerjea has been charged with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Sheena, 24, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, was strangled in a car in April 2012, allegedly by her mother, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

Her body was then dumped in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. The crime came to light last year when Rai was arrested in another case.

