Sheena Bora murder: Indrani wants to publish Gita translation to help women in jail

Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, told the court on Tuesday that she intends to publish a book on translated shlokas of the Bhagavad Gita and that she had already translated 700 of them from Sanskrit to English.

“I see many women abandoned by their families after they are arrested and I want to do something for them. I want to donate half of the income from the publication to these woman who have been left alone in the jail,” Indrani said

Sheena, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier marriage, was allegedly murdered in 2012, but the case came to light in 2015 after Indrani’s driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested. The case has been in court for more than a year.