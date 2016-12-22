Sheena Bora murder: Mekhail objects to Indrani’s ‘last rites’ plea

Mekhail Bora, Indrani Mukerjea’s son, has objected to her plea to perform the last rites of her father Upendra Bora. The court is likely to pass an order on Indrani’s plea by Thursday.

Mekhail had written to the CBI on Tuesday, pleading that Indrani should not be permitted to go to Guwahati for the last rights of her father. “My grandparents have formally adopted me as a son and I have already started the funeral rituals all by myself.

“Moreover, Indrani Mukerjea has been accused of murdering my elder sister Sheena and ruining my family. Therefore, this is my utmost plea to you that I do not want Indrani to come to Guwahati and visit me as this will create chaos and unnecessary disturbance in my life due to the media and other persons, and will hamper the last rituals of my grandfather (sic),” reads the mail written by Mekhail.

The central agency has cited the mail as one of its objections to Indrani plea to allow her to visit Guwahati. CBI, in its reply, also said that Indrani only wants to come out of jail with the intention to influence witnesses, as the trial is likely to commence shortly.

Indrani’s lawyer Gunjan Mangala later prayed that Indrani may be at least allowed to observe the ‘shrad’ (mourning and last rites when a person dies) as per Hindu rituals either at Nashik or at Mumbai. CBI lawyer Bharat Badami objected to the request, saying that she can do so in jail and there was no need to move anywhere else.

The court has now reserved the order on Indrani’s plea for Thursday.

READ MORE

Sheena Bora murder: Indrani wants to publish Gita translation to help women in jail

Peter played crucial role in Sheena murder: Prosecution