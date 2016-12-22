Sheena Bora murder: Peter was okay with Sheena’s and Rahul’s affair, Indrani wasn’t, says Vidhie

Vidhie, the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna, in her statement to Khar police claimed that Peter Mukerjea was never against Sheena’s relationship with Rahul (Peter’s son with first wife) and it was always Indrani who was against the affair.

After Indrani was arrested, along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamwar Rai in connection with Sheena Bora’s murder in August 2015, the police recorded Vidhie’s statement on September 4. The statement forms part of the bunch supplied to defense lawyers Shreyansh Mithare (Khanna’s lawyer), Gunjan Mangala (Indrani’s lawyer) and Amit Ghag (Peter’s lawyer) for Peter, on Wednesday.

In her statement, Vidhie said that since 2005, when she was in Class 3, Sheena and Mekhail would come home often and she had a cordial relation with them. She was introduced to them as siblings of her mother – Indrani. However, she also knew Rahul and Robin – sons of Peter with his first wife.

Vidhie said that she learnt about Rahul and Shena’s affair in 2009.

“In 2009, I learnt that Rahul and Sheena were in a love affair and my mother and father (Indrani and Peter) were fighting a lot over it. Mother did not like Rahul but father did not have an objection to the relationship,” reads the statement written in Marathi.

Vidhie said that Indrani had threatened her and asked her not to keep in touch with Sheena and Rahul.

Vidhie also said that she and Peter had met Rahul and Sheena when Indrani was away. It was during this meeting, Vidhie said, that Rahul told Peter about the fact that Sheena was Indrani’s daughter. Vidhie further said that when she had confronted Indrani about the relationship, she had denied it and said that Rahul intended to separate Indrani and Peter and so he was spreading such lies.

Vidhie also said that Indrani did not want her to speak to either Sheena or Rahul and had also threatened to send her off to Kolkata for further education if she defied her.

