Sheena Bora murder trial: Indrani called Peter from the crime spot, says Shyamvar Rai

Reaffirming the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) claim that media baron Peter Mukerjea was involved in the murder of Sheena Bora, accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai on Tuesday told the court that prime accused Indrani Mukerjea had called Peter a day before the murder from the spot in Pen where Sheena’s body was to be disposed.

The revelation came during the driver’s cross-examination by Peter’s lawyer Shrikant Shivde on Tuesday. Shivde had been questioning Rai on the statement he had given to the police and the CBI in the case. On Tuesday, Shivde asked him that on the day they reached Pen to see the spot to dispose of Sheena’s body, did their mobile phones have any network. To this, Rai said he did not check his phone network but Indrani talked to Peter.

The agency had alleged that a day before the murder, that is on April 23, 2012, Indrani and Rai had conducted a reconnaissance near Pen village of Raigad district.

“For how long did she speak to Peter?” Shivde asked Rai, who replied saying he did not count the minutes, but “Indrani spoke to Peter twice: once at the spot and once before that.”

This is the first time Rai has said that Indrani talked to Peter even from the spot where Sheena’s body was later disposed of.

Rai, in the earlier statement he gave to CBI, had said that when he had taken Indrani to Raigad to search for a place to dispose of Sheena’s body, she had called Peter and said “it is a good place”. In his deposition, Rai said Indrani told Peter “good work” while referring to the selection of the spot.

While questioning Rai’s various versions when it comes to this phone call, Shivde said the driver had not even mentioned the alleged calls in any of the statements he gave until the one he gave to the CBI on April 1, 2016.

Rai had, in his statement, claimed that Indrani was on call throughout their journey and was talking in English. He further stated that the said conversation was regarding Sheena and Mikhail. However, the defense claimed that Rai’s statement was taken by the CBI only to counter the bail application of Peter pending before the sessions court at the relevant time. Rai, however, denied the allegation.