Shell firms case: Cops searching for man who had fake Interpol ID

Two days after the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) crackdown on companies suspected of money-laundering, the Mumbai police have registered a case against a man who had a fake identity card of Interpol — the world’s largest international police organisation.

However, officials are yet to trace the suspect, Chetan Shah.Shah’s Worli home was raided by the ED as part of its search for shell companies across 16 states. While examining his laptop, officials found an identity card describing him as a ‘special agent’ from the department of investigations of Interpol’s anti-terrorism division. Officials said such designations do not exist.

Interpol has 190 member countries. It enables police to collaborate in their fight against international crime.

Shah’s identity card bore two Interpol logos. The reverse had Shah’s thumbprint, along with his name, nationality, date of birth, weight, height, eye and hair colour and his blood type. Police suspect the two signatures of Interpol officials on the card’s reverse were also faked by Shah.

Shah, a diamond merchant, came under the ED’s scanner for his alleged involvement with shell companies. Based on the complaint filed by the ED, Worli police registered a case against Shah under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code. The agency shared the details of its probe with the Mumbai police.

‘Operation Shell Companies’

During investigations to track the laundered proceed of crimes, the ED had come across various companies used to conceal the nature, origin, or destination of misappropriated funds by concealing the beneficiary owner or proceeds generated through corruption, fraud and other such crimes. Certain fraudsters referred to as ‘entry operators’ were found using a network of shell companies.

