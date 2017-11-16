Shirdi airport to get baggage handling system in three months

In order to cater to more passengers at Shirdi airport, airport operator Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) will be setting up a baggage handling system and it's accessories in the coming there months. MADC has invited tenders for the same, and is to conduct a pre bid meeting on November 27. Sources said that the airport is being prepared to handle passengers with check-in baggage, as they will have added flight operations from January.

MADC invited an e-tender on Tuesday for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a baggage handling system and its related accessories for Shirdi airport. The airport operator said that the pre bid meeting has been scheduled for all the probable bidders in Mumbai to attend and come up with discussions and suggestions for the process. Suresh Kakani, vice chairman and managing director of MADC, said, “Baggage handling system would be in place in three months. Currently, passengers carry only hand baggage. However, looking at the flight expansions by January, passenger load will demand the system to be in place.” Kakani also stated that the bidding procedure is aimed to be concluded by the year end.

Currently, there are two flight operations at the airport, and they are expected to be increased to five till the end of January next year. The airport s also being prepared for international operations. Officials said that the infrastructural work will be completed in the first quarter of 2018. Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, is currently operating from Shirdi to Mumbai and Hyderabad daily. Operations to Delhi are yet to begin. Similarly, TruJet and Zoom Air are expected to commence their operations. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said that efforts are being made to equip the airport with night landing facilities in the coming four months

Shirdi airport was inaugurated on October by President Ramnath Kovind.