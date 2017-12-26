Shiv Sena attacks BJP for raking up the Pakistan issue in Gujarat polls

The Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government for its inaction in dealing with the ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, attacked the BJP for raking up the Pakistan-issue during the campaigning of the recently concluded Gujarat assembly polls but failing to tackle the situation on the border while the “jawans are being martyred”.

In another ceasefire violation along the LoC on Saturday, an Army major along with three other Indian soldiers were killed in the Kashmir valley.

PM Modi during a rally in Banaskantha district on December 10, said, “Pakistan is interfering in the Gujarat election” and members of the Congress “secretly” met Pakistani officials at suspended leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house.

“The way the political intervention of Pakistan in Gujarat was taken seriously, similar concern should be shown towards the ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops and the martyrdom of our soldiers,” the editorial in the Marathi daily read.

The editorial further asked if the Pakistan rhetoric during the election was a “jumla” (issue) by the BJP. “The BJP is now back in power in Gujarat and Pakistan’s interference has evaporated from there. But it is certain that the martyrdom of our soldiers should not become an election jumla ,” it added.

The Sena, which is the junior partner in the state and the central government, has been critical of the BJP after ties between the two parties got strained.

While enjoying the power, the Sena has criticised policies of the BJP-led government.

The editorial in Saamana are regarded as the opinion of Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray who is also editor of the newspaper.

This is not the first time the Sena has taken on the BJP on this issue. In an editorial published on December 13, Sena criticised Modi and said that his reference to Pakistan’s alleged interest in the Gujarat polls was an “impious” way to win the election.

“Prime Minister Modi has levelled a serious charge that Pakistan is interfering in Gujarat polls. We can understand the worries of Modi but a PM is supposed to take action and not level allegations. Gujarat has become even more important than Kashmir. Until yesterday, Pakistan was interfering in Kashmir and China was interfering in Leh, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.