Shiv Sena calls elections Mahabharat war and says it’s all set to win another term

The Shiv Sena has called the ensuing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) elections the Mahabharat war and said it was fully geared to win another term.

The Sena said that unlike other political parties who display their love for the city before the elections, the Sena had been consistent in its commitment to the progress of Mumbai.

In an editorial in Saamna, the party’s mouthpiece, it outlined the subsequent trust reposed by the citizens over decades on the party.

Taking potshots on the BJP-led Central Government, it said the Sena stood by the common man. “You may bring bullet trains and metro for the city, but what about the families displaced ‎by such projects? Do they really get new houses? What about the people who died waiting in the lines owing to demonetisation. Are they also the victims of progress,? it added.

It said that the Sena stood firmly behind these people.

Currently though the Sena is holding seat-sharing talks with the BJP, there are indications that both may contest the elections separately. The Sena, which has been the senior party in the alliance, is not in the mood to give up large number of seats to the alliance partner. The BJP, which scored spectacular victory in the 2014 assembly polls, has demanded more seats this time on the grounds of increased strength.

Read

Five things that will make 2017 BMC polls different