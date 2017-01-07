Shiv Sena chief Uddhav inaugurates first memorial dedicated to father Bal Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the first memorial of late Bal Thackeray that was installed at Kala Talao in Kalyan on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Uddhav said, “It was the Shiv Sainiks of Bal Thackeray who saved Mumbai during the riots. He was the only leader in entire India who used to think for the people”.

The memorial is the first of its kind built after the death of the late Sena supremo and was installed on January 2.

“Everywhere the words black and white are being thrown around. With this memorial at Kala Talao (black lake), we have turned it saffron,” said Uddhav in an indirect jab at the Centre’s demonetization initiative.

The 22-foot statue of Thackeray that was veiled initially was opened to the public after Uddhav clicked a button on a remote to take off the curtain. Speaking after inaugurating it, the Sena chief said that the memorial would have 24-hour security and that it would be maintained meticulously.

Uddhav had visited the memorial with his family along with Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, state environment minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam and others.

