Shiv Sena does not seem interested in continuing with BJP in Maharashtra, says Pawar

Even as speculations run high that former Congress leader Narayan Rane - who has serious differences with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray - will be inducted in Devendra Fadnavis’ Cabinet in Maharashtra, Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the political situation in the state a few days ago.

Though Pawar refused to divulge details of the meeting, he said that it appears Thackeray is not interested in continuing as an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra. “I feel that Uddhav Thackeray is not interested in continuing with the [BJP-led] state government,” Pawar told reporters on the sidelines of the NCP’s two-day conclave, organised to deliberate on its future plans and strategies.

Sources close to Pawar said Thackeray asked the NCP chief about his views in case the Sena decided to snap ties with the BJP and withdraw support to the Fadnavis government. Pawar replied that he would take a decision only after the Sena makes its move, said a senior NCP leader, on condition of anonymity.

The duo met at Silver Oak, Pawar’s residence in Mumbai, around 10 days ago.

The Sena’s relations with the BJP has been strained for a while now, and the party is furious with its ally over Rane’s likely induction as a minister in the Maharashtra government. It has strongly vocalised its opposition against this move. Once a senior Sena leader, Rane quit the party after a fallout with Thackeray, taking along with him a group of MLAs .

A response from the Sena is awaited.