Shiv Sena is scared of facing me in Maharashtra Cabinet, says Narayan Rane

Former chief minister and Maharashtra Swbhiman Paksha chief Narayan Rane on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not pay heed to Shiv Sena’s threat of walking out of the state cabinet if he is inducted in it. Rane said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured him a portfolio befitting his stature and he will soon be inducted without waiting for the proposed cabinet reshuffle.

He also attacked Sena saying the party was scared of him and that it doesn’t have the courage to give up power as it knows that the move will make it lose half of its MLAs to the BJP. “The party is scared of facing me in the cabinet. Their ministers will lose the relevance once I am in the cabinet as they have failed to prove themselves as ministers,” Rane said.

The former CM also said the Shiv Sena has no moral standing as it has been playing the role of the Opposition while reaping the fruits of power. Rane, who launched his party in the first week of October after putting an end to his 12-year stint in Congress, has been waiting eagerly to be inducted in the state cabinet. During his meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi in September in the presence of key state party leaders, Rane was reportedly assured of a cabinet berth. He was expecting his induction immediately after his party announced to support the NDA. The move apparently was not accepted well by rulling ally Sena leading to the delay in the cabinet reshuffle.

Rane said that his induction into the cabinet will be done independently. “My party has joined the NDA and there was no need to wait for the formal reshuffle if the cabinet for my induction. I have been told by the CM that my seniority as a politician will be respected while alloting a berth to me. I am former chief minister and has served as leader of opposition in the state assembly and also have headed several key portfolios,” he said.

Hours after Rane’s statement, Shive Sena leader and minister of state for home Deepak Kesarkar said that the BJP should think twice before inducting Rane into the cabinet. He said that Rane is facing an enquiry by Enforcement Directorate and a public interest litigation in being heard in Bombay High Court in the connection of disproportionate assets. “The state government has submitted list of politicians facing criminal cases and have amassed disproportionate assets. The BJP should declare if Rane’s name is not their in the list to avoid the embarrassment later,” Kesarkar told HT.

Rane has also taken a dig at Congress saying the party has lost the ability to attack the government aggressively.