Shiv Sena leader murder in Mumbai: Teen arrested; got Rs500 for the job

On the third day of the investigation into the murder of ex-Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant, the Samta Nagar police arrested the third accused — a minor from Pune who got Rs500 for the job and a promise to be paid more later, said the police.

The cops are now looking for the remaining two accused, who are at large, including main accused Jagdish Pawar. “The minor was brought in from Pune and booked in the murder case. He has been sent to Dongri Children’s remand home to be produced before the juvenile court,” said Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Devraj, deputy commissioner of police. The police have also recovered bloodstained clothes from the teenager’s home.

A police team was dispatched to Pune after they got a tip-off about a possible hideout of one of the accused. They nabbed a 17-year-old boy, who was later identified as the third accused. He is an HSC student who lived with his parents and sister. The police have previously arrested Sohail Dodhia and Ganesh Jogdand.

The police had earlier said that Pawar and the another suspect met the minor in Pune. The duo used to frequent to Pune, where they drew the minor in on the plan. After he became friends with Pawar, the teenager made several trips to Mumbai and met the other accused, said officers privy to the investigation.

The incident took place on Sunday when Sawant, a two-time municipal corporator and Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh, was returning home after having dinner at a nearby restaurant. He was riding pillion on a scooter driven by his friend Vinod Sonawane. Meanwhile, Jogdand, who was driving an auto, allegedly blocked the two-wheeler’s path and one of the three accused seated in the passenger seat kicked the bike off balance.

Pawar then got out of the auto and stabbed Sawant. The police said the minor and another wanted accused took turns to stab Sawant, who sustained 20 stab injuries.

The police suspect that the assailants had consumed alcohol before the crime.