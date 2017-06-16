Shiv Sena minister asks MHADA to maintain ‘illegal’ gymnasium in Mumbai

Mumbai Minister of state for housing Ravindra Waikar, who is facing hearing by the Lokayukta in connection with an alleged illegal construction of a gymnasium in Aarey colony, has written to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to take over the gymnasium for its upkeep. MHADA has refused to take over the building, citing the ongoing hearing before the Lokayukta.

The Congress said the minister’s request implied that he had built the gym illegally.

The Lokayukta held a hearing in the case filed by Congress city chief Sanjay Nirupam over the construction of the gymnasium in Aarey colony on the land owned by the dairy development department.

Nirupam has alleged that the gymnasium was constructed illegally on the land alloted to an organisation headed by Waikar. The Lokayukta has sought clarification from the minister, who is from the Shiv Sena.

During the hearing on Thursday, MHADA submitted the letters written by the organisation headed by Waikar requesting it to take over the building for maintenance.

“This has proved that Waikar, who has been maintaining that there was nothing wrong done by him in the case, has now admitted to have constructed the gymnasium illegally. He should be held guilty for the illegal construction even though he has admitted to hand over the building back to MHADA,” Nirupam said.

“During the hearing on Thursday, the Lokayukta sought to hear us on whether hearing should continue against Waikar and MHADA officials. We pressed for action against the minister,” said advocate Pradhyumna Waghmare, representing Nirupam.

Waikar has rubbished the allegations. “It is true that we have asked the MHADA to take over the building, but that does not mean it is an admission of illegal construction. It will be appropriate to speak on the issue once the actual hearing is held on the subject on July 3.”

