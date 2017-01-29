Shiv Sena MP blames Devendra Fadnavis for all scams in Mumbai civic body

After several corruption charges were levelled against the Shiv Sena in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by its ally-turned-main rival BJP, the party has shot back, saying the responsibility of the civic body’s decisions also lies with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Saturday said that Fadnavis should be held responsible for all the allegations of scams in the BMC as the civic body comes under the Urban Development Department, which is headed by Fadnavis.

“The chief of the BMC, the municipal commissioner, is appointed by the chief minister. Whenever proposals are approved by the standing committee of the BMC, it goes to the commissioner and the Urban Development Department (UDD) for final approvals. The UDD is headed by the chief minister.”

Earlier, BJP leaders such as Ashish Shelar and Kirit Somaiya had alleged corruption in the BMC and said that their party would end the ‘mafia raj’ in the civic body.

Countering Somaiya’s recent statement that BJP would come out with a black paper on corruption and malpractices in BMC by the Sena, Shewale said, “Somaiya doesn’t know the functioning of the BMC. In every process, the chief minister is involved. He (Fadnavis) should thus, clarify who is responsible for corruption.”

Shewale, who is a former chairman of the standing committee in BMC, added that Sena is ready to disclose the names of the “mafias” if Fadnavis would take action against them. He dared Somaiya to name the “mafias”. “If you have the courage, take action. When Somaiya is alleging a road scam in the BMC, does he not know that a charge sheet has been filed against all the contractors responsible and that the BMC has not given any money to those contractors?” Shewale asked.

The MP from Mumbai South Central constituency further alleged that Somaiya is demanding the closure of the dumping ground at Mulund to help a prominent builder.

“Somaiya was protesting against Mulund dumping ground; it was just to help a private builder, who has land adjacent this dumping ground,” Shewale alleged.

Shewale also accused Somaiya of several “scams” in his constituency.

