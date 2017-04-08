 Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Gaikwad reaches Mumbai via train, to meet Uddhav Thackeray today | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Gaikwad reaches Mumbai via train, to meet Uddhav Thackeray today

Apr 08, 2017 14:03 IST
Shiv Sena MP

Ravindra Gaikwad at Parliament during the budget session, in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who allegedly assaulted Air India staff, arrived in Mumbai by train and will be meeting party president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

Air India had on Friday lifted the flying ban on him after he expressed regret for assaulting one of its employees on March 23.

Gaikwad, who arrived by the Rajdhani Express from Delhi this morning, would be meeting the Sena president at the latter’s residence Matoshri in suburban Bandra later on Saturday.

“I will be meeting Uddhav ji around noon today,” Gaikwad told PTI.

The lawmaker boarded the train from Delhi last evening hours after the flying ban was lifted by the national carrier following a letter by the Osmanabad MP to civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday, expressing “regret” over the “unfortunate incident”.

The revocation of the ban came despite two AI unions of the cabin crew and pilots protesting the move to lift restrictions imposed on the air travel of the MP.

However, an AI spokesperson had said, “Air India is a subsidiary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and, therefore, an apology to the ministry is akin to an apology to the airline and our employees.”

The 56-year-old parliamentarian had assaulted AI employee R Sukumar on March 23 after he landed in Delhi on a Pune-Delhi all-economy flight.

