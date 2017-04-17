Shiv Sena takes jibes at BJP’s PM Narendra Modi, compares him to Alexander the Great, Napoleon

The Shiv Sena on Monday took jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, by indirectly comparing his tenure to the era of Alexander the Great and Napoleon Bonaparte.

“The golden era should not belong to only one party, but to the whole state or nation. This is what we believe. Alexander the Great and Napoleon were also unable to win the world during their political life,” reads the editorial.

The jibe came a day after Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not only seek its own growth, but prioritised the economic, social and cultural stability of the nation.

The editorial blamed the BJP-PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) government in Jammu and Kashmir for failing to control violence, poor law and order management during the recent Srinagar by-polls, low voter turnout and disrespect towards the Indian Army.

However, the Shiv Sena praised Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for their hard work and dedication to preparing for the upcoming elections.