Shiv Sena taunts Chandrababu Naidu for his U-turn on demonetisation

The Shiv Sena on Thursday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu over his U-turn on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government’s demonetisation move.

Saying better late than never, the party added Naidu, who was earlier the biggest advocate of demonetisation, has now realised how the move is causing distress to people.

“The Shiv Sena had foreseen this and was trying to strongly tell that the demonetisation exercise is only creating distress and confusion. But at that time, Chandrababu Naidu questioned our criticism, saying one cannot speak against the government despite being a part of it. Better late than never, he has now given his answer. The biggest advocate of demonetisation has turned against it because he has finally understood the truth,” the party said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

Earlier this week, the Telugu Desam Party leader said that the results of the November 8 decision were contrary to what he had wished for, and that solutions to the note ban predicament were nowhere in sight even after 40 days. He later said his comments were distorted.

Ever since the Narendra Modi government introduced demonetisation, ally Shiv Sena has continuously criticised it, maintaining it is not against reining in black money, but against the way in which the sudden decommissioning of old Rs500 and Rs1,000 currency notes was implemented.

In its editorial, the Shiv Sena added Naidu took a lot of efforts to make Hyderabad a digital city even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his drive. “He connected every district and taluka to Hyderabad through a computer. He tried to hear out and address people’s concerns through video conferencing, but Hyderabad still opted him out. This is because simply with a digital agenda, the everyday questions of food and work don’t get resolved. Demonetisation has created a similar picture, where on a daily basis people have to face a lot of inconvenience for simple things,” the Sena said.

