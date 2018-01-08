Shopaholics rejoice! Mumbai shopping festival to begin this Friday

There’s good news for those who love to shop: the Mumbai Shopping Festival, the first of its kind, will be held from January 12 to 31. The state government is organising the festival to boost the economy and promote Maharashtra’s culture.

All major shopping malls, retail brands and trader bodies in the city have supported the festival, and cultural programmes showcasing the culture and food of the city will also be held.

The event will be launched on January 12 at Jio Gardens, Bandra Kurla Complex, by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the closing ceremony will be held at Gateway of India on January 31.

The event will see big brands and general stores giving massive discounts to customers. Buyers will also have the chance to win prizes everyday by purchasing items worth Rs500 or above.

According to Madan Yerawar, minister of state for tourissm, the festival will be held along the lines of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

“The aim is to position Mumbai as the next shopping destination and put in on the world map,” said Yerawar.

“This is the first year that the festival is being held in the city, and there has been an enthusiastic response from all parties. Apart from this, the festival will also showcase the glory of the state through the live cultural performances, and give a boost to the Make In India initiative.”

Various malls in the city like High Street Phoenix, Oberoi Mall as well shopping streets like Colaba Causeway, Fashion Street, Bandra Link Road will all be a part of this festival.

Participants will stand the chance to win exciting prizes like 100 % cashback, gold, holidays, as well as luxury cars and a chance to own a house in Mumbai.

Commenting on the festival, Viren Shah, president, Federation of Retail Traders Association, said that the festival will help boost trade.

“There will be festival-like atmosphere, where people can shop, have a variety of food and drinks, and enjoy music,” said Shah. “It will also help increase sales for sellers, and shoppers will get great deals,” he added.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), which is organising the event, has tied up with airlines, online portals, transport planners, departmental stores and theatres for this event.