Sister-in-law, 2 others held for murdering 72-year-old Mumbai bizman

Police claim to have solved the murder of a 72-year-old man at Pydhonie with the arrest of his sister-in-law, 22, and two men who were her childhood friends. Police said the woman wanted money to feed her drug habit.

Iqbal Mohammad Shah Darvesh was found dead on Saturday, gagged and with his legs bound, in the room he lived in at Pydhonie. Police accuse Rahat Rashid Pathan, sister of Darvesh’s third wife, of targeting him with the help of Muzamil Masror Ahmed Shaikh, 26, and Mustafa Ahmed Khan, 28. Police suspect the murder took place between 11 pm on Friday and 12 am on Saturday.

Police claim they got their first lead when they found out that Rahat used to visit Darvesh often and someone had seen her there just a day before he was found dead and his gold ring and some money missing.

Police said Darvesh had three wives, none of whom lived with him. He lived alone in a room on the third floor of Sai Manzil in Pydhonie. He owned a guest house and a hotel in the area.

As a child, Rahat had lived with her sister and Darvesh. After some people said they had spotted her at Darvesh’s residence, police traced Rahat to Govandi. Police said they had recovered Darvesh’s ring from Rahat but that the trio told them they had spent the money.

The police said they suspect the murder was being planned over the past 15 days. Investigating officer, sub inspector Jayant Gaikwad said, “The trio have been booked for murder and produced before a magistrate’s court that remanded them to police custody till January 11.”

READ

72-year-old businessman found dead in his South Mumbai flat; cops suspect murder