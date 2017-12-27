Six detained for riding horses on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway

The police on Tuesday detained six men for riding horses on the western express highway in Vile Parle (East). The police will go ahead with the arrests after ascertaining how many of them were involved in the crime.

The use of horse carriages or carts is illegal. According to the Vile Parle police, around 3.30pm, a senior Mumbai police officer saw four horses tied to two horse-carts. One of the horses had a minor injury.

The police have registered a first information Report (FIR) against them under sections 279, 336, 283, 188 and 34 of Indian Penal Code for rash drving, causing hurt, endangering life, obstructing public way, disobedience to order by public servant, 11 (1) (A) ( beats, kicks, over-rides, over-drives, over-loads, tortures or otherwise treats any animal so as to subject it to unnecessary pain or suffering or causes or, being the owner permits, any animals to be so treated) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act, 1960 and section 119 of Maharashtra Police Act.

“We rushed to the spot and saw them racing their horses. They had come from the Borivli end and were heading towards city. We asked them to stop, but they did not. We chased them down and nabbed them,” said Laxman Chavan, senior inspector of Vile Parle police station.

A police officer said, “One of the horses suffered a cut on his right front leg because of the tight belts.” The horses are from Dharavi, Kalanagar and Khar danda areas.