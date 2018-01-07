Six engineers hurt during controlled blasting of hill at Navi Mumbai airport site

In the first major accident at the Navi Mumbai airport site, six engineers were injured while carrying out controlled blasting on a hillock near Ulwe around 11am on Saturday. The men, all in their mid-30s, were taken to Apollo Hospital in Belapur, said sources from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and GVK Power, which won the contract to build the airport.

Two were discharged after being given medical aid. Four, however, are still admitted to the hospital, of whom two are in a critical condition, said doctors.

“One of the engineers has suffered a serious head injury, while the other has a severe leg injury. Two others have suffered fractures, injuries to their hands, abdomen and upper bodies,” said the doctors. They said the other two engineers were kept under observation owing to the nature of their injuries, and discharged on Saturday evening after their condition stabilised.

The airport at Navi Mumbai will be the city’s second. Once operational in 2019, it is expected to decongest the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), which is expected to reach its saturation point by March.

Mohan Ninawe, senior public relations officer, CIDCO, however said five engineers were injured. “The engineers were injured when a hillock near Ulwe was being blasted as part of work on the airport. Two are critical while three, who suffered minor injuries, were discharged after treatment. The incident will not disrupt airport work,’ said Ninawe.

A spokesperson for GVK spokesperson said the six men had misjudged the terrain and stepped in the wrong place. “The fell on the rocky terrain and got hurt. Three GVK engineers and one from CIDCO were hospitalised as a precautionary measure. They are now stable. Two were discharged after receiving medical assistance,” he said.