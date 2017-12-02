Six youth from Haryana try to fly to Bolivia on fake visas, held at Mumbai airport

Six youngsters hailing from Karnal in Haryana have been arrested for allegedly trying to travel to Bolivia, a South-American country, on fake visas. They told police that they had paid Rs 2 lakh to an agent.

In a similar case in October, 30 men were arrested for travelling to Kuwait on fake visas. They too were cheated by their agent who charged them Rs 1 lakh each, they claimed.

According to the Sahar police, immigration officials handed over the six men to them on Thursday. On Wednesday at 10.30 pm, the six men, aged between 20 and 22, were supposed to travel to Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, before catching a flight to Bolivia.

When immigration officials asked them why they were going to Ethiopia they could not give satisfying answers. On checking their passports, they found out that the Bolivian visas were fake, following which the six were handed over to the Sahar police.

During investigations, they told the police that they were promised jobs in Saudi Arabia by the agent. He said he would get them there through his channels. He took Rs 2 lakh each from them and they were to pay Rs 5 lakh more to another agent for safe passage to Bolivia from Ethiopia.

An first information report has been registered under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery and cheating), 471(Using as genuine a forged document), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused have been remanded in police custody.